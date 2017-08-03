Williams signed a contract with the Panthers on Thursday, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Williams bounced around as an undrafted free agent last season and will now look to catch on with Carolina. He'll be competing against Eric Wallace, Scott Simonson, and Chris Manhertz for a depth tight end role.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories