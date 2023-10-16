Young completed 23 of 38 passes for 217 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions in Sunday's 42-21 loss to the Dolphins.

Young got the Carolina offense on track early, leading touchdown drives on two of the team's first three possessions. On those two drives, he accounted for 74 yards and appeared to be showing signs of progress in his fifth career NFL game. Things stalled from there, however, as Young ended up averaging only 5.7 yards per attempt. Positively, he didn't turn the ball over for the first time in his rookie campaign and has now topped 200 passing yards in three consecutive contests.