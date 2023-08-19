Young completed three of six passes for 35 yards in Friday's preseason loss to the Giants. He added one rushing yard on one carry.

The rookie led the Panthers to one field goal on his two drives before checking out of the game. Young hasn't posted big numbers in his first two exhibition appearances, but the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft remains on track to open the regular season as Carolina's starting QB. If there's a positive takeaway from Friday's effort, it's that Young completed passes to each of his top three wideouts -- DJ Chark, Adam Thielen and Jonathan Mingo -- on his one scoring drive as he works to build chemistry with the trio.