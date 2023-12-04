Young completed 15 of 31 passes for 178 yards and an interception in Sunday's 21-18 loss to the Buccaneers. He also ran in a two-point conversion.

The rookie quarterback had a chance to put together a game-tying or game-winning drive on the Panthers' final possession, but Antoine Winfield picked off a pass intended for Adam Thielen on fourth and one. It's the fifth straight game in which Young failed to reach 200 passing yards and his fourth straight with a completion rate below 60 percent, and Carolina's coaching changes didn't have much impact on his performance. Young will take a disappointing 9:9 TD:INT through his first 11 NFL games into a Week 14 clash with the Saints.