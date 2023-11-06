Young completed 24 of 39 passes for 173 yards and a touchdown with three interceptions in Sunday's 27-13 loss to the Colts. He added 41 rushing yards on five carries.

While three picks were bad enough, the fact that two of them were returned for touchdowns by Kenny Moore -- one for 49 yards in the second quarter and the second for 66 yards in the fourth -- ensured the Panthers had no hope of mounting a comeback. Young continues to experience significant growing pains as a rookie, and he's tossed multiple TDs only once in his first seven NFL starts but has been intercepted multiple times on three occasions, leaving him with an 8:7 TD:INT. Joe Person of The Athletic reports that coach Frank Reich has given no thought to benching Young for veteran Andy Dalton, and a switch under center would be even trickier to manage on a short week as the Panthers begin preparations for a Thursday night matchup with the Bears in Week 10.