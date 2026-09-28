Young completed 26 of 48 passes for 291 yards with one touchdown and one interception in the Panthers' 21-18 loss to the Browns on Sunday.

Young's passing yardage total was impressive in defeat, especially considering he lost No. 2 receiver Jalen Coker to a quadriceps injury during the contest. However, the fourth-year signal-caller also struggled at times against an aggressive Browns defense that sacked him three times and recorded a game-sealing interception at Cleveland's 46-yard line. After the game, per Joe Person of The Athletic, head coach Dave Canales told reporters that a lower-body injury appeared to impact Young on some throws, which may help explain some of the struggles he endured. Young still has an impressive 7:2 TD:INT and has thrown for 939 yards over his first three games heading into a Week 4 home clash with the Lions next Sunday night.