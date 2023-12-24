Young completed 23 of 35 passes for 312 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions in the Panthers' 33-30 loss to the Packers on Sunday. He also rushed four times for 17 yards and fumbled once but recovered.

The Panthers appeared to be on the way to another lopsided loss aft halftime, when they already trailed 23-10. However, Young was able to lead a 14-play, 72-yard drive in the third quarter that culminated in a Chuba Hubbard rushing touchdown while the defense kept the Packers off the board during the period, Young then came alive in the fourth quarter, tossing 11- and 10-yard touchdown passes to DJ Chark to get Carolina within striking distance. The rookie first overall pick then hit Chark and Adam Thielen for a pair of 22-yard completions on the final drive to get the Panthers to the Packers' 31-yard line but was unable to spike the ball before the clock hit zeroes. Despite the disappointing final outcome, Young should go into a Week 17 road matchup against the Jaguars on New Year's Eve with newfound confidence stemming from his first career 300-yard effort.