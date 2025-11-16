Young completed 31 of 45 pass attempts for 448 yards and three touchdowns during Sunday's 30-27 overtime win over the Falcons.

Young sustained an ankle injury after taking a sack in the first quarter, but he didn't miss an offensive snap in Sunday's win. The Alabama product delivered his best game as a pro, setting a new career high in passing yards en route to a 14-point comeback victory. He showed great chemistry with wideouts Tetairoa McMillan and Xavier Legette (hip), completing 12 of 20 passes for 213 yards and three touchdowns to that duo. Young has now thrown for 1,962 yards, 14 touchdowns and seven interceptions while leading the Panthers to second place in the NFC South. He could be a viable streaming option against a struggling 49ers defense in Week 12.