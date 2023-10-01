Young completed 25 of 32 passes for 204 yards in Sunday's 21-13 loss to the Vikings. He also rushed twice for 10 yards but was sacked five times and had a fumble returned for a touchdown.

Young returned from his one-week absence to post personal bests in completions and passing yards, but his performance wasn't enough to earn a first victory. In fact, Young's fumble during the third quarter saw Carolina fall behind and never recover. Without any touchdowns, either, it was another learning experience for the rookie No. 1 pick.