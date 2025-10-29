Panthers' Bryce Young: Decision on Week 9 starter to come
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Coach Dave Canales said the Panthers will make a decision regarding Young (ankle) taking back the starting job for Sunday's game at Green Bay in the next few days, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.
In his return to practice Wednesday, Young was a full participant, taking all the first-team reps in the process, as Canales told Newton. Canales also called Young "day-to-day" due to the high right-ankle sprain that he suffered Week 7 at the Jets, per Newton. Andy Dalton started in place of Young this past Sunday against the Bills, but he came out of that contest with a right thumb injury that didn't allow him to practice Wednesday. Depending on how Young fares Thursday and Friday, he seems poised to miss just one game as a result of the injury.
