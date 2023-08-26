Young completed seven of 12 passes for 73 yards and a touchdown in Friday's preseason matchup with Detroit.

Young added three carries for 21 yards, leading the Panthers to 10 points over two drives against Detroit's second-string defense. The rookie capped off his night with a 21-yard touchdown pass to Adam Thielen, who was the only player to see more than two targets with the starting offense. Young finishes the preseason 14-of-24 passing (58.3 percent) for 129 yards (5.4 YPA) and a touchdown, having played two or three drives in each of Carolina's three exhibitions. He'll make his regular-season NFL debut in Atlanta on Sept. 10.