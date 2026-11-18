Young was listed with a sore foot on Wednesday's injury report but was a full participant in the Panthers' first Week 11 practice.

Per Steve Reed of the Associated Press, head coach Dave Canales said that Young experienced some soreness in his foot coming out of Sunday's 20-17 win over the Saints. However, after receiving treatment over the last couple of days, Young responded well enough to take every rep in practice to kick off Week 11 prep. The signal-caller isn't expected to face any limitations during this Sunday's matchup with the Ravens.