Young completed 11 of 18 passes for 94 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions and rushed twice for 24 yards in the Panthers' 9-0 loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday. He also lost a fumble.

Young also took three sacks and finished with a quarterback rating of 39.1, a microcosm of his utterly forgettable rookie season. The first overall pick once again had trouble pushing the ball down the field, as he averaged only 5.2 yards per attempt, and his yardage total was a season low. Young finished with under 200 passing yards in all but five of his 16 games while throwing just 11 touchdowns and tossing 10 interceptions. There's hope a new coaching staff and offense -- not to mention better pass-catching weapons -- can turn Young around in his second NFL season, but the rookie heads into his first NFL offseason with plenty of questions surrounding him.