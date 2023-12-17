Young completed 18 of 24 passes for 167 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions and rushed four times for nine yards in the Panthers' 9-7 win over the Falcons on Sunday. He also fumbled once but recovered.

Young oversaw another mostly abysmal offensive day for the Panthers, but he at least managed to avoid turnovers and was able to help guide his team to just their second win of the campaign. The rookie first overall pick hit eight different targets overall, despite the fact his pass-attempt total was the lowest of his brief career. Young's efficiency was an especially welcome sight after he completed just 41.8 percent of his passes over the previous pair of contests, and he'll aim to carry over the momentum into a Week 16 home matchup against the Packers on Christmas Eve.