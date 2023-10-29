Young completed 22 of 31 passes for 235 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 15-13 win over the Texans.

Matched up against C.J. Stroud, the player taken immediately after him in the 2023 NFL Draft, Young came out on top in a tight defensive battle to get his first win as a pro. The Alabama product's 7.6 YPA was his best mark of the season, and Young's 40-yard completion to Jonathan Mingo on Carolina's first drive of the second half was the longest of both rookies' careers. With his numbers slowly improving, Young could have value outside of two-QB formats in Week 9 against a Colts team that's been involved in high-scoring games in three straight weeks, including a 38-27 loss to the Saints on Sunday.