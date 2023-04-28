The Panthers selected Young in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft, first overall.

There was plenty of intrigue as to which direction the Panthers would go after giving up a haul to move into the first overall slot. C.J. Stroud and even Will Levis were bandied about as legitimate candidates to go to Carolina, but the team landed on the decorated signal-caller out of Alabama. Young for his own part is a bit of a polarizing prospect. His production as a two-year starter was prolific, and the film shows him to be a decisive and accurate quarterback with next-level anticipation. That said, Young being a success in the NFL would be somewhat unprecedented. He's often compared to Kyler Murray in terms of stature, but while Murray was a prolific runner at Oklahoma, that wasn't much of a calling card for Young (185 total rushing yards in two seasons as the starter). At 5-foot-10 and 204 pounds with average arm strength on deep passes, there's reason for concern that the speed and physicality at the next level will prevent him from reaching his ceiling. As for his fit in Carolina, the Panthers are jumpstarting a rebuild with Young at the forefront. With DJ Moore gone, Young won't have the type of loaded receiving corps he became accustomed to in Tuscaloosa. Andy Dalton was signed this offseason and will likely fill a mentor role while Young gets ready to take over as the starter as early as Week 1. Young's redraft value is murky as of now given the team context and the questions about his transition to the NFL, but he's certainly on the radar as an early pick in dynasty and is likely a QB2 to target in superflex formats.