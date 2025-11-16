Young (undisclosed) went to the locker room during Sunday's game at Atlanta, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

Young was taken down on a safety blitz in the first quarter and was slow to get up and off the field afterward. The nature of his injury wasn't immediately known, but backup QB Andy Dalton is poised to take over for as long as Young is sidelined. Young was 8-for-9 passing for 82 yards and one touchdown prior to exiting the contest.