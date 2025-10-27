Panthers coach Dave Canales said Young (ankle) logged an encouraging running session Monday and that the team is hopeful he will practice in some capacity Wednesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Canales also confirmed that Young remains day-to-day. If the third-year quarterback is able to get back on the field as at least a limited participant Wednesday, it will lend credence to the notion that he could retake the field Week 9 on the road against Green Bay. Andy Dalton drew the start during Carolina's blowout 40-9 loss to the Bills in Week 8, with Young having suffered a high-ankle sprain Week 7, but the veteran signal-caller was unable to get anything going under center. High ankle-sprains typically require multi-week absences to heal, but the Panthers have yet to rule Young out versus the Packers.