Young is expected to start and play about three possessions during Friday's preseason game at the Giants, Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network reports.

Young logged 11 snaps on three drives in the Panthers' exhibition opener last Saturday against the Jets en route to 21 yards on 4-for-6 passing. Carolina didn't put up any points during his time on the field, so the coaching staff likely will be looking to make progress on that front. Once Young hits the sidelines for good Friday, he'll be handing off the offense to second-year pro Matt Corral due to backup Andy Dalton sitting out with a tight back.