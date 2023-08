Young and Carolina's starters are on track see some action in Friday's preseason game against the Giants, Schuyler Callihan of SI.com reports.

As for how much work Young might see Friday, coach Frank Reich noted "probably similar to last game as far as play time. You know, plus or minus." In this past Saturday's 27-0 preseason loss to the Jets, Young started and logged 11 snaps, en route to completing four of six passes for 21 yards, before giving way to Matt Corral.