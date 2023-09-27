Young (ankle) will practice Wednesday, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

Young missed last weekend's game against the Seahawks, but he'll practice in some capacity Wednesday. For his part, coach Frank Reich relayed that Young tested his ankle Tuesday and is making progress as Sunday's game against the Vikings approaches. The Panthers' looming injury report will reveal the QB's official participation level, but at this stage Young appears to be trending in the right direction ahead of Week 4 action.