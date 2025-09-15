Young completed 35 of 55 pass attempts for 328 yards, three touchdowns and one interception while rushing twice for two yards with a lost fumble in Sunday's 27-22 loss to the Cardinals.

Young was looking like he was headed toward another dreadful performance in a one-sided loss when the Panthers went into the break down 20-3. The young signal-caller flipped the script in the second half, firing off three touchdown passes on consecutive drives to make this a nail-biter. While his team still fell short in the end, Young reignited hope in fantasy managers with his stellar play to close out this contest. The top overall pick in the 2023 draft will be looking to ride the momentum from this outing into next Sunday's tilt against the Falcons.