Young completed 25 of 41 passes for 247 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions in Sunday's 42-24 loss to the Lions.

Young's two turnovers both led to Detroit touchdowns, digging Carolina an 18-point deficit by halftime. Although he was able to salvage some production in the fourth quarter with touchdown tosses to DJ Chark and Adam Thielen, Young's career-best yardage and TD totals came in a sizeable loss. The rookie could very well find himself playing from behind yet again in Week 6 at the Dolphins.