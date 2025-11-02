Young completed 11 of 20 passes for 102 yards and an interception in Sunday's 16-13 win over the Packers. He added nine rushing yards on two carries.

The third-year QB returned from a one-game absence due to an ankle injury but failed to produce at least one touchdown, either through the air or on the ground, for the first time in 2025. Instead, the Panthers' offense leaned heavily on Rico Dowdle out of the backfield, leaving Young to be little more than a game manager. Young will take an 11:6 TD:INT through eight starts into what should be a more favorable matchup in Week 10 against the Saints.