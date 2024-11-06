Young appears likely to start this Sunday against the Giants in Munich, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.

The Panthers haven't yet named a starter, with GM Dan Morgan deferring Wednesday to coach Dave Canales, but Newton suggests that "everything points toward Young starting his third straight game." Last year's No. 1 overall pick earned his third career win this past Sunday, albeit with a modest passing line (16-of-26 for 171 yards, one TD and one INT) in a 23-22 victory over the injury-riddled Saints. Andy Dalton was active for the contest as a backup, after missing the prior game due to a thumb sprain suffered in a car accident.