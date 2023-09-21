The Panthers announced that Young (ankle) is unlikely to play Sunday in Seattle after sitting out practices Wednesday and Thursday, Darin Gantt of the team's official site reports.

Andy Dalton took reps with the first-team offense for the second day in a row and is trending toward the Week 3 start while Young nurses the ankle injury he picked up in the Panthers' 20-17 loss to the Saints on Monday. Carolina hasn't officially ruled Young out from suiting up Sunday, but even if he practices in some fashion Friday and avoids the inactive list, he may be available only in a backup capacity behind Dalton. Carolina signed Jake Luton to its practice squad Wednesday and would likely elevate him to the 53-man roster if Young isn't deemed fit to handle backup duties this weekend.