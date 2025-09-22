Young completed 16 of 24 passes for 121 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions in Sunday's 30-0 win over the Falcons. He added two rushes for eight yards and a touchdown.

The Panthers were gifted several short fields early in Sunday's win and also had a pick-six to begin the second half. That limited what was required of Young, as he was able to primarily work in short areas of the field and focus on taking care of the ball. Young did manage to salvage some fantasy value with a four-yard scramble into the end zone midway through the first quarter, but he has now thrown for 155 or fewer yards with one or fewer total touchdowns in two of three games to begin the campaign.