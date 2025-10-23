Young (ankle) didn't participate in Thursday's practice, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.

Per Newton, a Panthers team spokesperson said Thursday that Young remains day-to-day and has displayed some progress since suffering a right high-ankle sprain in this past Sunday's 13-6 win over the Jets. That said, Young has yet to practice this week and doesn't seem to be trending toward playing in this Sunday's matchup with the Bills. Andy Dalton has taken all of the reps with the first-team offense Wednesday and Thursday and will likely be named the Panthers' Week 8 starting quarterback following Friday's practice.