Young (ankle) did not participate in Wednesday's walkthrough practice.

Young injured his ankle during Monday's 20-17 loss to the Saints, and his status for Carolina's road matchup against the Seahawks in Week 3 now looks uncertain. Coach Frank Reich said that Thursday's practice will reveal more information about Young's status, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports. The Panthers have a capable veteran in the form of Andy Dalton ready to step up under center if Young is forced to miss any time.