Young (ankle) won't participate in Thursday's practice, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.

Young is tending to an ankle issue in the aftermath of Monday's 20-17 loss to the Saints, but the severity of the injury remains unclear. The rookie signal-caller was estimated as a non-participant for Wednesday's walk-through practice and will now remain off the field Thursday while the Panthers reconvene for a more traditional practice. As Newton notes, Thursday's practice is a critical day in terms of installing the game plan for Sunday's game against Seattle, so Young's absence from the field likely hints that he's trending toward missing out on the start this weekend. Before ruling on his status for Week 3, the Panthers will wait and see what Young is able to do at practice Friday, if anything. If Young is ruled out for Sunday or is available only as an emergency backup, veteran Andy Dalton would receive the start under center.