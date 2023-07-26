Coach Frank Reich named Young the Panthers' No. 1 quarterback on Wednesday, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.

Young, the top overall pick of April's draft, has worked with the first-team unit since the beginning of OTAs, and Reich now confirms that Carolina plans for him to start Week 1 over veteran backup Andy Dalton. The news doesn't come as much of a surprise, given that Young clearly represents the Panthers' future at the quarterback position and projects as a relatively NFL-ready rookie. Announcing Young as the starter early and giving him plenty of first-team reps throughout camp will give the Alabama product plenty of time to learn the playbook and build chemistry with Adam Thielen, DJ Chark, Terrace Marshall and Jonathan Mingo, plus tight end Hayden Hurst.