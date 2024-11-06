Young will start Sunday's game against the Giants in Munich, but Panthers had coach Dave Canales was unwilling to commit to the quarterback continuing to start beyond Week 10, Steve Reed of the Associated Press reports.

In other words, the Panthers are still viewing the quarterback position as a week-to-week situation, with Young perpetually a bad game or two away from turning the offense back over to veteran Andy Dalton. The 23-year-old will make his third consecutive start this Sunday, after pulling off a 23-22 win over the Saints in Week 9 to improve his career record as a starter to 3-17.