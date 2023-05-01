Panthers coach Frank Reich said Young will work with the second-team offense at the beginning of OTAs, Joseph Person of The Athletic reports.

Given that Young was the No. 1 overall pick after two full seasons as an SEC starter, the real question is whether he'll be promoted to the first unit before the start of training camp or sometime later in the summer. It'll be surprising if Andy Dalton lasts beyond early-to-mid August with the first unit and shocking if Dalton gets the Week 1 start (absent an injury to the rookie). The strong probability of Young starting most/all of the season makes him relevant in superflex and two-QB leagues, but he's much less intriguing in single-QB redraft, as he didn't run much at Alabama and has mediocre receiving options in Carolina. The Panthers do at least have a promising offensive line, and they took WR Jonathan Mingo in the second round after signing RB Miles Sanders, TE Hayden Hurst and WRs Adam Thielen and DJ Chark earlier this offseason. The 5-foot-10 rookie thus figures to be mostly surrounded by competent players, though not particularly exciting ones at the skill positions.