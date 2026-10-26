Young completed 14 of 27 passes for 163 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions and added one carry for nine yards in the Panthers' 43-13 loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday.

Young's performance was a microcosm of the Panthers' day as a whole, as the 2023 first overall pick posted a season-low passing yardage tally and completed under 52.0 percent of his passes for the second straight game. Young also tossed multiple picks for the first time this season, and the two miscues led to 10 total points for Tampa Bay. The entire afternoon was essentially a throwaway game for Carolina, and Young and his teammates will look to quickly rebound in a Week 8 road matchup against the Packers on Thursday night.