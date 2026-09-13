Young completed 23 of 37 passes for 361 yards and three touchdowns with one interception in Sunday's 59-37 loss to the Bears. He added 10 yards and a TD on two carries.

In the highest-scoring Week 1 contest in NFL history, Young did his part to try and keep Carolina in the game, but his defense couldn't slow down Chicago's ground game. The fourth-year QB tossed one score to Chuba Hubbard in the first quarter and two to Jalen Coker in the second and fourth, while also running one in himself from seven yards out in the second quarter. Young accounted for a career-high 25 touchdowns (23 through the air, two on the ground) in 2025, but he's off to a flying start to top that number this season. He'll look to stay sharp in Week 2 on the road against the Falcons.