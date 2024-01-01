Young completed 19 of 32 passes for 112 yards with no touchdowns and one interception and added one rush for two yards in the Panthers' 26-0 loss to the Jaguars on Sunday.

A week after throwing for a career-best 312 yards and two touchdowns, Young endured a completely forgettable performance that saw him take six sacks while producing his lowest passing yardage total yet. Young has now thrown for under 200 yards in eight of his last nine contests, and he'll have one more chance to move the needle on the perception that he may have been a mistake as the first overall pick when the Panthers close out the season at home against the Buccaneers in Week 18.