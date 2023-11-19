Young's head coach Frank Reich has taken the play calling duties back over again, Jay Glazer reported on Fox NFL Sunday.
Glazer further reported that Reich is on the hot seat despite this being his first season as Carolina's head coach. Young's lack of development is a good starting point for explaining that status.
