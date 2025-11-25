Young completed 18 of 29 passes for 169 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions and added four rushes for 15 yards in the Panthers' 20-9 loss to the 49ers on Monday night.

Young was coming off a career-best day in an overtime win over the Falcons in Week 11, but he experienced some significant regression Monday night. The 2023 first overall pick couldn't make many inroads against what had been a highly vulnerable 49ers defense, save for a 29-yard scoring strike late in the third quarter, and he finished with multiple interceptions for the first time in Week 1. While neither pick directly led to San Francisco points, the second came with 2:54 remaining at the 49ers' 22-yard line and essentially snuffed out any hopes of a Carolina comeback. Young will aim to bounce back in a Week 13 home matchup against the Rams on Sunday, but that shapes up on paper as a more daunting matchup than the one he came up short in Monday night.