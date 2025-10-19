default-cbs-image
Young (ankle) won't return to Sunday's game at the Jets, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

Before he departed in the second half, Young completed 15 of 25 passes for 138 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions, had two carries for 10 yards and recovered his own fumble. Andy Dalton will step in for Young for the remainder of Sunday's contest.

