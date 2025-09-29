Young completed 18 of 30 passes for 150 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions while adding one rush for three yards in the Panthers' 42-13 loss to the Patriots on Sunday.

Young was pulled late for Andy Dalton in the 29-point defeat, and the third-year signal-caller was largely ineffective most of the afternoon despite his reasonable stat line. The highlight of the 2023 first overall pick's time in the game came very early, as Young capped off a crisp seven-play opening possession with a seven-yard touchdown pass to Tommy Tremble. Young couldn't come close to replicating his early success the rest of the way, and the fact the Pats ambushed Carolina with 21 second-quarter points also allowed New England's defense to pin its collective ears back. The now 1-3 Panthers will try to capitalize on what should be a favorable matchup against the middling Dolphins defense in a Week 5 home clash next Sunday.