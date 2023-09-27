Young (ankle) was a full practice participant Wednesday, putting him on track to start Sunday's game against the Vikings, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Carolina's passing game fared better Week 3 with Andy Dalton under center in a 37-27 loss to Seattle, though it was also a better matchup than what Young got dealt Weeks 1 (at ATL) and 2 (vs. NO). The rookie will now get his shot at one of the worst defenses in the league, returning for Sunday's game against the Vikings after missing just one week of action due to an ankle sprain.