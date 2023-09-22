Young (ankle) won't play Sunday in Seattle but is expected back for Week 4 against Minnesota or Week 5 at Detroit, Augusta Stone of the Panthers' official website reports.

Coach Frank Reich made it clear he doesn't expect Young to be out long despite missing every practice the team held this week. Andy Dalton will start in Seattle this Sunday, which might actually be an upgrade for Carolina's pass catchers given the way Young has struggled so far. It's a two-game sample, to be fair, and he'll return to the starting job once he's healthy even if the offense looks better with Dalton at the helm the next week or two.