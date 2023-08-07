Young will start Carolina's first preseason game Saturday against the Jets, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.

Coach Frank Reich said he has a plan regarding how long Young would stay in the game, though he wouldn't elaborate on the details of the plan. Saturday will mark the much-anticipated NFL debut for Young, whom the Panthers selected first overall in the 2023 NFL Draft out of Alabama after trading up. Young will likely be accompanied by most or all of Carolina's first-team offense for the duration of his time in the game.