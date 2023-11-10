Young completed 21 of 38 passes for 185 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions and rushed three times for 18 yards in the Panthers' 16-13 loss to the Bears on Thursday night.

Young fell short of the 200-yard mark through the air for the second straight contest, and although he avoided turnovers after a three-interception tally in Week 9, he was still mostly ineffective. The Panthers punted in six of their first seven possessions, and their longest march, a 15-play drive in the fourth quarter, ended in a missed would-be game-tying 59-yard field-goal attempt. Young will have an uphill battle trying to right the ship in a Week 11 home matchup against the Cowboys on Nov. 19.