Young completed 13 of 36 passes for 137 yards and rushed three times for 40 yards in Sunday's 28-6 loss to the Saints. He also lost a fumble.

Young had a putrid first half, even by the modest standards he has established in an underwhelming rookie season. Carolina took a 14-3 deficit into the locker room, as Young completed just three of 15 passes for 29 yards, in addition to losing a fumble. He was only marginally better in the second half, as the Panthers failed to score a touchdown and dropped to 1-12. A small silver lining for Young is that he finished just one rushing yard shy of his career high, but the disappointment in the 2023 first overall pick continues to grow heading into a Week 15 home game against the Falcons.