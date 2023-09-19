Young completed 22 of 33 passes for 153 yards and a touchdown in Monday's 20-17 loss to the Saints. He also threw a two-point conversion, rushed twice for 34 yards and lost a fumble.

Young took advantage of favorable field position to lead field-goal drives in the first and third quarters, but he lost a costly fumble just outside the red zone with Carolina trailing 6-3 late in the first half and had another would-be fumble in the third quarter erased by a defensive holding penalty. The first overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft led the Panthers to another field goal in the fourth before finally leading a touchdown drive in the final minutes with the Saints playing prevent defense up multiple scores. Young connected with Adam Thielen for both a three-yard touchdown and a two-point conversion on that final drive. A Week 3 road matchup against a Seattle defense that allowed 30 or more points per game in each of its first two games could help Young post a breakout performance after throwing for less than 300 yards over his first two NFL starts combined.