Young completed 18 of 31 passes for 194 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions in Sunday's 17-10 loss to the Titans.

The Panthers ran a run-heavy gameplan to take some pressure off Young, but he struggled when called upon. He averaged only 6.3 yards per attempt, took four sacks and also lost a fumble. To make matters worse, Young has now failed to top 200 passing yards in four consecutive games and has two touchdowns, four interceptions and two lost fumbles in that span.