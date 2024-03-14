Young appears primed to benefit from improved surroundings on offense Year 2, with the Panthers adding names like wide receiver Diontae Johnson and guard Robert Hunt in free agency, David Newton of ESPN reports.

Young is coming off a completely forgettable rookie campaign, having completed just 315 of 527 pass attempts for 2,877 yards, 10 touchdowns and 11 interceptions across 16 games. He surpassed 200 yards in just five of those contests. A real part of the blame must fall on Carolina's mediocre offensive personnel and scheme, and things already appear to be improving under new head coach Dave Canales. Trading for Diontae Johnson provides Young with a versatile and trustworthy No. 1 target, after a rookie year in which his only reliable wideout was a 33-year-old Adam Thielen. Inking Hunt to a massive-five year deal ought to provide Young, who was second in the league last season with 62 sacks, with more reliable protection for the foreseeable future, and the signing of Damien Lewis to a four-year deal locks up both guard positions. Expect Carolina to do more to help Young in April's draft, where they will first pick in the second round at No. 33 overall.