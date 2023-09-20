Young didn't participate in Wednesday's walk-through practice due to an ankle injury.

Young picked up the ankle injury during Monday's 20-17 loss to the Saints, and his status for Carolina's Week 3 matchup with the Seahawks looks uncertain at the moment. Head coach Frank Reich said that Thursday's practice will reveal more information about Young's status fort his weekend, according to Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site. Carolina has a capable veteran in Andy Dalton ready to step up under center if Young is forced to miss any time.