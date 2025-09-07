Young completed 18 of 35 passes for 154 yards and a touchdown with two interceptions in Sunday's 26-10 loss to the Jaguars. He added 40 rushing yards on five carries and also lost a fumble.

The third-year QB had another rough start to an NFL campaign, and Young's only TD pass came late in the fourth quarter when the game was already out of hand. He did show flashes of chemistry with new top wideout Tetairoa McMillan (5-68-0 on nine targets), the eighth overall pick in the 2025 Draft, but otherwise there weren't many positives to take away from this performance. Young will try to clean things up on the road in Week 2 against the Cardinals.